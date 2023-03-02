Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Here's a complete list of winners and losers

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The counting for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. Voting took place at 59 out of 60 Assembly seats in the state on February 27 with an overall voter turnout of 83.63 percent.

The results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly has begun. Nagaland went to the polls on February 27. However, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling in four polling stations, one each in Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit and Thonoknyu constituencies in Nagaland.

The BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which is currently in power, are running together. The NDPP is running for 40 districts, while the BJP is running for 20. The opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are contesting in 23 and 22 seats.

Here's a complete list of winners and losers

Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister, is running from Northern Angami-I and plans to seek the top job for a fifth term as the CM nominee for the NDPP-BJP coalition. The Tyui seat is situated in Wokha district and is the home base of BJP nominee and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton. Senchumo Lotha of the Janata Dal (Union), Y Kikon of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha of the Independent Party are Patton's opponents in the race.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance looks set to retain power in Nagaland, and may win 38 to 48 seats in the assembly election. The poll also gives BJP a surprising 16 per cent vote share and 10-14 seats, possibly coming from eastern Nagaland where it focused its campaigning.