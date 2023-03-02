Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Here's a complete list of winners and losers

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The counting for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. Voting took place at 59 out of 60 Assembly seats in the state on February 27 with an overall voter turnout of 83.63 percent.
     

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE updates complete list of winners and losers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    The results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly has begun. Nagaland went to the polls on February 27. However, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling in four polling stations, one each in Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit and Thonoknyu constituencies in Nagaland. 

    The BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which is currently in power, are running together. The NDPP is running for 40 districts, while the BJP is running for 20. The opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are contesting in 23 and 22 seats.

    Here's a complete list of winners and losers

    Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister, is running from Northern Angami-I and plans to seek the top job for a fifth term as the CM nominee for the NDPP-BJP coalition. The Tyui seat is situated in Wokha district and is the home base of BJP nominee and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton. Senchumo Lotha of the Janata Dal (Union), Y Kikon of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha of the Independent Party are Patton's opponents in the race.

    According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance looks set to retain power in Nagaland, and may win 38 to 48 seats in the assembly election. The poll also gives BJP a surprising 16 per cent vote share and 10-14 seats, possibly coming from eastern Nagaland where it focused its campaigning.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tripura Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates full list of winners and losers gcw

    Tripura Assembly election 2023: Full list of winners and losers

    Opinion China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    Govt clears purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft, 3 cadet training ships

    Govt clears purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft, 3 cadet training ships

    Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary AJR

    Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    Recent Stories

    Tripura Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates full list of winners and losers gcw

    Tripura Assembly election 2023: Full list of winners and losers

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role RBA

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain vma

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon