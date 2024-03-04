Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nafe Singh Rathee murder case: Two suspects nabbed in Goa by joint operation

    According to a senior Delhi Police official, Ashish, Saurabh, Nakul, and Atul were the four perpetrators responsible for the fatal attack on Rathee and Kishan's vehicle. The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend two additional individuals involved in the crime.

    Nafe Singh Rathee murder case: Two suspects nabbed in Goa by joint operation AJR
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    In a recent development, two individuals were arrested in Goa in connection with the tragic killing of Nafe Singh Rathee, the chief of Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, and party worker Jai Kishan. The assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, on February 25, leading to the death of both victims.

    Ashish and Saurabh, the arrested individuals, were captured in a joint operation conducted by the Haryana Police's Special Task Force, the district police, and the Delhi Police's Special Cell. The arrest took place at a hotel in North Goa, and the suspects are expected to be transported to the national capital soon.

    Delhi's AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it?

    The Jhajjar Police reported the recovery of the car used in the shooting from outside Rewari Railway Station. Efforts to trace the remaining shooters were intensified, and forensic samples were collected from the vehicle for analysis.

    'Where is my son?': Missing Navy sailor's father demands CBI probe, seeks PM Modi's intervention

    Nafe Singh Rathee, the INLD's Haryana unit president, was targeted and killed by unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh on February 25. Jai Kishan, an INLD worker accompanying Rathee in the vehicle, also lost his life in the attack. The authorities are diligently pursuing leads to bring all those involved in this heinous crime to justice.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
