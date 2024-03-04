Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi's AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it?

    Embracing the principles of "Ram Rajya," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has consistently championed this concept. In his Republic Day address, Kejriwal highlighted the government's commitment to tenets such as providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water, and ensuring women's safety.

    With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government preparing to present its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 today, a unique theme is expected to take center stage—'Ram Rajya.' This distinctive approach has received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor. Atishi, Delhi's Finance Minister, will present her inaugural budget after joining the cabinet in March of the previous year.

    In the spirit of an election year, sources within the AAP government indicate that the budget is poised to cater to various sections of society, aligning with the values of "Ram Rajya." Expected allocations include Rs 1,000 crore for initiatives in unauthorised colonies, which house approximately 30% of the city's population.

    In the spirit of an election year, sources within the AAP government indicate that the budget is poised to cater to various sections of society, aligning with the values of "Ram Rajya." Expected allocations include Rs 1,000 crore for initiatives in unauthorised colonies, which house approximately 30% of the city's population.

    The Delhi government's focus extends to strengthening the infrastructure in these colonies, encompassing road networks, water-supply pipelines, and sewer systems. Presently, over 1,000 unauthorised colonies are connected to the sewer network, with officials asserting the installation of 4,000-plus kilometres of sewer lines.

    Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, acknowledging the delayed budget presentation, sought an extension of the budget session until the first week of March to ensure the completion of all proceedings. She clarified that the budget, approved by the cabinet on February 11 and subsequently granted assent by the LG on February 14, would be forwarded to the MHA for final approval.

