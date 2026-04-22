The Delhi High Court granted bail to Anwar Khan in the Nadir Shah murder case. The court observed there was "no clear allegation" of his complicity in the killing and questioned why another person, Salman alias Bonchi, was not made an accused.

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to one Anwar Khan alias Chacha, who is accused in the Nadir Shah Murder case. The high court has granted him bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 25000 and one surety in the like amount.

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Court's Observations on Bail

Justice Girish Kathpalia on Tuesday granted bail to Anwar Khan alias Chacha in the Nadir Shah murder case after considering the submissions and arguements of counsel.

"Considering the circumstances, especially the role of the accused with no clear allegation (what to say of evidence) of his complicity in the killing, I find no reason to further deprive liberty to the accused/applicant," Justice Kathpalia held on April 21.

While granting bail to Anwar Khan, the bench also made an observation as to why one Salman alias Bonchi has not been made an accused.

Justice Kathpalia said, " To say the least, it is quite surprising to note that Salman, who allegedly commuted the alleged shooters and who was in touch with Zoya has not been named as an accused but as a witness. On the other hand, the applicant against whom there is no specific allegation that he was aware that Madhur and Raju, who were brought to his house were killers, has been made accused."

"From the above narrative, recorded verbatim as submitted by learned Special Public Prosecutor in presence of the investigation officer (IO), prima facie, there is no allegation against the accused/applicant," the bench said.

Case Background and Arguments

On March 17, the High Court had called for a status report from the Delhi police.

In this case, Afghan-origin gym trainer Nadir Shah was shot dead outside his gym in Greater Kailash in September 2024.

Anwar Khan's regular bail was dismissed by the Patiala House Court on February 21, 2026.

During the hearing, the High Court raised several questions regarding the role of Anwar Khan alias Chacha. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi police. Advocate Sulaiman Mohd Khan and M M Khan appeared for Anwar Khan.

He was arrested on April 23, 2025, on the basis of the statement of Salman alias Bonchi.

It was argued that after the investigation, Delhi filed a charge sheet on December 11, 2024, against 14 Accused persons and no role was attributed to Anwar Khan.

Delhi police recorded two statements of Salman alias Bonchi wherein he took the name of Anwar Khan. Thereafter, the Delhi police arrested Anwar Khan.

The accused sought bail on the grounds that he has been in custody for one year and the charge sheet has already been filed by the investigation officer. His name did not surface in the 2000 pages of the first charge sheet. There is no incriminating evidence against him. He deserves to be released on bail. (ANI)