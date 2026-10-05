Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'Moderate' category, with an AQI of 187, the highest in nearly three months. PM10 is the primary pollutant. Neighboring NCR cities like Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'Poor' air quality.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the higher end of the 'Moderate' category, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187, marking the highest level seen in nearly three months (83 days), according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour bulletin.

Data from the pollution control board showed that particulate matter 10 (PM10) remained the prominent pollutant across the city, based on readings compiled from 43 out of 46 active ambient air quality monitoring stations in the capital. An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as 'Moderate', which the CPCB notes can cause "breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma, and heart diseases."

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘Good’, 51 to 100 ‘Satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘Moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘Poor’, 301 to 400 ‘Very Poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘Severe’.

Air Quality in NCR

Air quality in neighbouring areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) fared even worse, with several cities slipping into the 'Poor' zone (AQI 201–300). Noida recorded an AQI of 281, Ghaziabad stood at 248, and Faridabad logged 224, with PM10 and PM2.5 identified as the primary pollutants. Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded 'Moderate' air quality with AQIs of 166 and 171, respectively.

Weather Conditions and Forecast

On the weather front, dry and warm conditions prevailed over Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s past 24-hour overview, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.2 notches above normal for this time of the season. The minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The relative humidity was recorded at 51 per cent, with nil rainfall reported over the past 24 hours.

According to the weather department's seven-day forecast, Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies on Monday before isolated thunderstorms with rain bring possible temporary respite on Tuesday, after which partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail through the week.

Recent Trends and Historical Data

The recent uptick in pollution levels comes on the heels of Delhi logging its lowest monthly average AQI for September in the last five years, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 30. According to the ministry, the monthly average AQI of Delhi for September 2026 stood at 102, lower than the corresponding period in the previous five years. The average AQI was recorded at 105 in September 2025, 105 in 2024, 108 in 2023 and 104 in 2022.

The ministry said that the January-September period of 2026 witnessed the highest number of days with daily average AQI below 200, categorised as ‘Moderate’, during the last five years. Delhi recorded 194 such days in 2026, compared to 187 days in 2025, 188 days in 2024, 193 days in 2023 and 146 days in 2022.

The period from January to September 2026 also saw the lowest number of ‘Poor to Severe+’ air quality days in the last five years, with 79 days recorded this year. In comparison, Delhi witnessed 86 such days in both 2025 and 2024, 80 days in 2023 and 127 days in 2022.

Government Response and Outlook

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is working closely with various stakeholders to take effective measures for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, the ministry said. "These efforts will be further intensified with an endeavour to improve the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR in the coming days," the ministry added.

The statement came ahead of the winter season, when Delhi-NCR generally witnesses a deterioration in air quality due to multiple factors, including meteorological conditions and emission sources. (ANI)