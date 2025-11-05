BJP President JP Nadda slammed Rahul Gandhi's vote rigging claims in Haryana, saying the Congress leader has accepted defeat in the Bihar polls and is now making excuses. Nadda challenged Gandhi to move court with his allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his vote rigging allegations in Haryana assembly polls and said the Congress leader has accepted that his party will be "wiped out in the Bihar elections".

Nadda challenges Rahul to move court

In a video posted on X, Nadda referred to Rahul Gandhi's press conference and said if he is so sure of his allegations, why does he not give an affidavit and move the court? He said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, does know what he wants as he makes "vote chori" allegations and also opposes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. "Rahul Gandhi has already accepted that the Congress party is about to be wiped out in the Bihar elections. Elections are being held in Bihar, and Rahul Gandhi is holding a fake press conference in Delhi. Elections are being held in Bihar, and Rahul Gandhi is talking about Haryana because he has learned that the Mahagathbandhan is losing in Bihar; he has already begun looking for excuses. Previously, he blamed EVMs for the defeat but when he couldn't prove his false claims and EVMs received a clean chit from the Supreme Court, he has now started raising the issue of SIR," he said

Nadda alleged that Rahul Gandhi wants to protect infiltrators, which is why he keeps making such false claims just before the elections. "Whenever he goes abroad, he returns with some wisdom and then begins fabricating false stories to defame the country's democracy. If he believes his allegations are true, why doesn't he submit an affidavit? Why doesn't he go to court," he asked.

Nadda said the Election Commission has repeatedly called Rahul Gandhi to prove his allegations. "But no, if he doesn't want to go. He won't present his case before the Election Commission. His sole aim is to defame the country, incite the youth, and create an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy in the country," he alleged.

'Youth with PM Modi, development'

Nadda said the youth of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with progress. "The country's youth know the truth. They are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are with the country's development. They are with the country's progress. On one hand, there is Rahul Gandhi, who is busy defaming the country, its democracy, and the country's Constitution. On the other hand, there is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is busy building the world's largest economy. He is busy making India, Bihar, a developed country. In 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 250 million people above the poverty line," the BJP chief said.

'One in eight voters in Haryana were fake': Rahul Gandhi

At a press conference in the national capital earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence.

He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in Haryana polls. "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said. (ANI)