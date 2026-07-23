Union Health Minister JP Nadda accused the Opposition and Rahul Gandhi of avoiding discussion on paper leaks in Parliament. He said they are misleading the public with street protests, contrasting it with the Modi government's commitment to the youth.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of avoiding a meaningful discussion on the issue of paper leaks in Parliament and attempting to "mislead the public" through protests on the streets.

Government's Commitment to Youth

In a post on X, Nadda said the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was committed to safeguarding the future and interests of the country's youth. "Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Central Government is fully committed to safeguarding the future and interests of the youth," he said.

Nadda said the Prime Minister's decision to establish fast-track courts and take stringent action against those guilty of paper leaks reflected the government's commitment towards the youth. "To tackle a serious challenge like paper leaks, Prime Minister Modi ji's resolve to establish fast-track courts and take the strictest action against the guilty is a clear testament to our government's sensitivity and commitment towards the youth," he said.

Opposition Accused of Misleading Public

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Nadda alleged that it was avoiding a meaningful discussion on the issue in Parliament and instead attempting to mislead the public through street protests. "In contrast, the Opposition and its leader Rahul Gandhi are avoiding meaningful discussion on this crucial issue in Parliament, instead attempting to mislead the public on the streets, which reflects their irresponsible conduct contrary to democratic values," Nadda said.

PM Modi Vows Swift Action

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of safeguarding the future of the youth and announced that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. (ANI)