Kolkata horror: New evidence reveals victim was alive until 2:45 am on August 9, sent message to her cousin

The investigation into the harrowing rape and murder case of a young doctor in Kolkata has taken a significant turn with the revelation of new evidence. According to sources close to the investigation, the victim was alive until 2:45 am on the night of August 9, as confirmed by technical evidence obtained by the agencies.

Technical evidence has revealed that the victim responded to a message sent by her cousin at approximately 2:45 am on August 9. This crucial piece of information was obtained through a detailed examination of the victim's mobile phone records. The message, which was sent from the victim's phone, is being considered an important clue that provides insight into the timeline of the victim’s last known moments.

Sources indicate that authorities are investigating whether the message was sent by the victim herself or if someone else had access to her phone. Preliminary investigations suggest that the message was indeed sent from the victim’s phone, leading the agencies to thoroughly examine the technical evidence to establish a precise timeline and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the wake of the tragic incident, the arrest and interrogation of Sanjay Roy have brought to light several critical aspects of the case. Sanjay Roy, a key suspect, has provided a series of revelations about his actions following the crime. According to the information disclosed during his interrogation, Sanjay Roy went directly to the Fourth Battalion after the incident and slept there. On the morning of August 10, he drank alcohol and went back to sleep.

The police, growing suspicious of his behavior, scrutinized CCTV footage from around the seminar hall of the hospital. The footage captured Sanjay Roy’s activities, as well as those of other individuals present between 3 am and 4 am. Notably, around 4 am, CCTV footage showed Sanjay Roy, whose image was subsequently identified by Saurabh’s brother, who was admitted to the hospital. This identification played a pivotal role in advancing the police investigation.



Saurabh had invited Sanjay Roy for dinner that evening. However, when Saurabh’s brother informed Sanjay that the police were looking for him, Sanjay declined the dinner invitation. He mentioned that there had been an incident at RG Kar Hospital and that the police were searching for him. Sanjay then returned to the Fourth Battalion, drank alcohol, and went to sleep.

Upon his arrest, Sanjay Roy was found to be intoxicated. In a shocking statement, he reportedly told the police, "Hang me." His lack of remorse was evident even on the second day of his arrest, as he continued to discuss the incident and his actions in a seemingly detached manner. The police are investigating why Sanjay was searching for the Operation Theatre (OT) that night, with the current theory suggesting he might have mistakenly entered the seminar hall believing it to be the OT.

During the investigation, the police discovered fresh scratch marks on Sanjay Roy’s hand and thigh, which suggest a struggle during the crime. Sanjay’s explanation for why he did not engage in sexual activities at Chetla red light area, stating he did not have money, is being questioned by the police. They suspect that Sanjay may have had premeditated intentions to commit a crime that night.

The investigation continues as authorities meticulously review Sanjay Roy’s statements and activities. The focus is on uncovering the full truth behind this heinous crime and ensuring justice for the victim.

