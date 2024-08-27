Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification

Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the motorcycle involved in the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the motorcycle involved in the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The bike used by Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the alleged assault and murder, was initially seized by Kolkata Police before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was discovered that this bike was registered in the name of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kolkata Police explained that the registration of the bike under the Commissioner’s name is a standard procedure. The statement read: “Some individuals on social media are attempting to create confusion around this. To clarify, all government vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the Commissioner of Police before being assigned to various units.”

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, allegedly used the bike to visit red-light areas in north Kolkata on the day of the horrific crime. Reports indicate that Roy was seen riding the motorcycle for a distance of 15 kilometers while under the influence of alcohol, highlighting a serious lapse in oversight by Kolkata Police.

The bike, which was registered in 2014, was seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its ongoing probe into the rape-murder case. CBI sources have suggested that Roy's role as a civic volunteer might have contributed to a sense of invincibility, potentially leading to his involvement in the crime.

The investigation has also pointed to a possible larger nexus, with the CBI examining whether there were any undue influences or connections within the Kolkata Police that may have enabled Roy’s actions.

