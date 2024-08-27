Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification

    Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the motorcycle involved in the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the motorcycle involved in the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The bike used by Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the alleged assault and murder, was initially seized by Kolkata Police before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was discovered that this bike was registered in the name of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

    Also read: Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kolkata Police explained that the registration of the bike under the Commissioner’s name is a standard procedure. The statement read: “Some individuals on social media are attempting to create confusion around this. To clarify, all government vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the Commissioner of Police before being assigned to various units.”

    Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, allegedly used the bike to visit red-light areas in north Kolkata on the day of the horrific crime. Reports indicate that Roy was seen riding the motorcycle for a distance of 15 kilometers while under the influence of alcohol, highlighting a serious lapse in oversight by Kolkata Police.

    Also read: Kolkata horror: New evidence reveals victim was alive until 2:45 am on August 9, sent message to her cousin

    The bike, which was registered in 2014, was seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its ongoing probe into the rape-murder case. CBI sources have suggested that Roy's role as a civic volunteer might have contributed to a sense of invincibility, potentially leading to his involvement in the crime.

    The investigation has also pointed to a possible larger nexus, with the CBI examining whether there were any undue influences or connections within the Kolkata Police that may have enabled Roy’s actions.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force AJR

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation snt

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation

    After Kolkata, now horror rocks Ratnagiri: Nursing student allegedly raped, auto driver flees scene vkp

    After Kolkata, now horror rocks Ratnagiri: Nursing student allegedly raped, auto driver flees scene

    PM Modi's BJP membership to be renewed on September 2 to launch nation-wide membership drive snt

    BJP's membership drive: PM Modi to be enrolled as 1st member on September 2; here's how you can join party

    Recent Stories

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO? gcw

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO?

    football Wont tell anyone Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching snt

    'Won't tell anyone': Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching

    cricket Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests scr

    Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force AJR

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon