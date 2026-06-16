Two people died in a fire at an illegally operating pub in Mysuru. Minister Yatindra Siddaramaiah announced legal action against the owner and recommended the suspension of the Excise Deputy Commissioner for negligence. Over 15 people were rescued.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yatindra Siddaramaiah said that a complaint was registered against the owner and legal action will be taken in the pub fire incident resulting in the death of two people.

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Action against officials demanded

Speaking to reporters, minister informed that a recommendation has also been made to suspend the Excise Deputy Commissioner. He further informed that the pub was operating without a license and had been "instructed by the Excise DC to take stringent action against all establishments operating illegally or without licenses." He alleged that "the Excise DC was silent" despite bars running without licenses. "There is a demand for action against officials, too. I will recommend suspension. Police have also been directed to conduct inspections across the city," minister said.

Two killed, several injured in blaze

Yesterday, two people died, and several others were left injured after a fire broke out at a pub in Karnataka's Mysuru. According to the officials, the incident took place on Monday. After the information was received, the fire teams immediately reached the spot to douse the fire and rescued over 15 individuals. Two people in the kitchen section died due to the intensity of the blaze, while the injured ones were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical assistance and treatment.

Divisional Fire Officer Ranganath told reporters, "We received a call at 3:15 pm at the Saraswathipuram Fire Station. Our teams rushed to the spot immediately, doused the fire, and rescued more than 15 people. Two people in the kitchen section died on the spot. Seven others who were injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals." Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)