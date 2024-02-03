Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social buzz

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Popular model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer, according to a statement released by her manager on Friday. The official note from her team left the people in disbelief. However, discussions surrounding the authenticity of the announcement have ignited a debate on social media. While some mourn the loss, others are questioning the credibility of the news, dismissing it as a potential publicity stunt. Poonam Pandey's family has opted for silence, providing no confirmation or statement regarding the tragic incident, further fueling the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of her demise.

    Amidst the speculation, Poonam Pandey's PR agency has offered insights into the situation. In an official statement, accessed by DNA, they disclosed, "This is to place on record that we have received a call from her family member (sister) this morning regarding her sudden demise and confirming the news (as posted on her official Insta ID). We are awaiting further information from the family to update everyone, we will release an official statement as we receive the further update to be shared."

    The news of Poonam Pandey's death sent shockwaves across the internet on Friday when it was initially shared by her team on her official Instagram account, attributing the cause to cervical cancer. 

    The absence of any statement from Poonam's family has led to speculation, with some suggesting the possibility of a publicity stunt, especially as the actress had not previously disclosed any illness. Just three days before her reported death, Poonam had shared a video on Instagram in which she appeared to be in good health.

    According to IndiaToday's report, Poonam Pandey's family is currently unreachable since the news of her demise broke. A close source revealed that on Friday morning, Poonam's sister informed them about her death, citing cervical cancer. Despite attempts to contact her sister, the source was unable to establish contact, as her phone remained unreachable.

    As the public awaits further details, the mystery surrounding Poonam Pandey's death deepens. Concerns about the whereabouts of her body have emerged, with no information provided by the building where she was said to be residing, according to various media reports. The circumstances surrounding her passing continue to be a subject of intense scrutiny and speculation.

    On social media, users hoped that this was not some publicity stunt.

     

     

     

