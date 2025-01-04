'My perception of India has changed': French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH)

A heartwarming video of a French tourist expressing her gratitude and admiration for the Ayodhya Police has gone viral, showcasing a positive and inspiring image of India as a safe and welcoming destination for foreign visitors.

In the video, the tourist recounts her journey and highlights how the efficient and hospitable support extended by the local police made her feel safe and comfortable. "As a foreigner, it has been very impressive to travel in India, and even more so as a solo woman. My perception of India has completely changed," she says with a smile.

She elaborates on her experience, sharing that she contacted a police acquaintance in Nepal via WhatsApp for assistance. Within just a few hours, the Ayodhya Police reached out to her, providing her with someone fluent in English and well-versed in local culture and history. This swift and thoughtful response left her deeply impressed.

"The police were very gentle, very kind, and extremely knowledgeable about the culture and history. It made me feel safe, comfortable, and helped me understand the details of Indian culture," she remarked.

The French traveler also expressed her gratitude for the efficiency of the police, emphasizing that their support exceeded her expectations. "I cannot expect better welcoming in Ayodhya. Thank you very much. Dhanyawad," she concluded.

The video has since gone viral, garnering praise from netizens for their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists. Viewers from across India and beyond have commended the police for their exemplary service, which serves as a testament to the country's dedication to fostering a positive environment for international visitors.

Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Ram and a prominent cultural and spiritual hub, continues to draw tourists from across the globe. The French tourist’s words have not only highlighted the city's cultural richness but also its commitment to making travelers feel safe and valued.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the French woman's viral video:

