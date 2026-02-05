MY Bharat's Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme in Srinagar hosts 37 Punjab delegates to foster national integration. Participants praised the initiative for its cultural insights and for breaking preconceived notions about Kashmir.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has been implementing several programmes aimed at empowering young citizens and strengthening cultural unity across states through structured engagement and exchange initiatives, as part of the Government of India's continued focus on youth-led development, national integration and people-to-people connect in Jammu and Kashmir. In line with this vision, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, organised the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme 2026 at the SCERT Auditorium, Bemina, Srinagar. The programme saw the participation of 37 youth delegates from Punjab, who are currently visiting Srinagar as part of a multi-day exchange initiative designed to promote youth engagement, national integration and cultural understanding among young people from different parts of the country.

Fostering Unity Through Cultural Exchange

According to officials, the programme focuses on interactive sessions, educational activities and cultural exchanges that encourage leadership skills, mutual respect and unity among participants. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, providing visiting youth with firsthand exposure to the region's social and cultural diversity.

Participant Experiences Break Stereotypes

Sharing her experience, Sahishdeep Kaur, a MY Bharat volunteer from District Gurdaspur, Punjab, said the visit had been deeply enriching. "It's been two days since I have been in Srinagar, and I really saw very warm, welcoming people here. They treat us like guests, and everything was given to us in the best way," she said. She added that programmes like the youth exchange help participants understand cultural similarities and differences through interaction, language and traditional art forms, and should be organised across more platforms nationwide.

Another participant, Suraj Gupta, representing Punjab in the exchange programme, said the initiative helped break preconceived notions. "We usually form opinions sitting at home by watching the news. But when I came here, people from Kashmir guided me and helped me. It's a very good opportunity to learn about Kashmir's culture, tradition and language," he said. Quoting a Sanskrit verse, he emphasised the importance of knowledge and shared learning.

Strengthening Bonds for the Future

Officials said the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme 2026 will continue over the next few days with a series of educational, cultural and interactive activities during the delegates' stay in Srinagar, further strengthening bonds of unity and understanding among India's youth. (ANI)