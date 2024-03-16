Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My arrest is illegal': BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH)

    The ED's decision to detain Kavitha stems from an ongoing investigation into her involvement in a money laundering scheme linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was taken into custody on March 15 in connection with the case.

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday (March 16) made an appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court, asserting that her arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case was unlawful. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Kavitha on Friday and shifted her to Delhi for further interrogation regarding the alleged financial irregularities.

    The ED's decision to detain Kavitha stems from an ongoing investigation into her involvement in a money laundering scheme linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was taken into custody on March 15 in connection with the case.

    The legal entanglement surrounding Kavitha intensified after she failed to comply with multiple summonses issued by the ED earlier this year. Despite being called for questioning on January 16, the BRS leader refrained from appearing, citing a purported protection afforded by a Supreme Court ruling.

    Last year, she faced interrogation on three occasions regarding the same case, with her statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Asserting her innocence, Kavitha vehemently denied any wrongdoing and instead accused the BJP-led Central government of wielding central agencies for political gain in Telangana.

