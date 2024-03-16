Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MHA declares four factions of J&K Peoples Freedom League as 'unlawful association' for 5 years

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's stance, highlighting the outfit's persistent involvement in activities that fuel terror and secessionism in the region. Shah sternly cautioned that individuals challenging the nation's security, sovereignty, and integrity would face severe legal repercussions.

    The Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday (March 16) announced the extension of the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheaded by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's stance, highlighting the outfit's persistent involvement in activities that fuel terror and secessionism in the region. Shah sternly cautioned that individuals challenging the nation's security, sovereignty, and integrity would face severe legal repercussions.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously banned Malik's outfit in 2019 under the anti-terror legislation, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

    This decision followed the government's prohibition of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI-J&K) under the same law, underscoring a concerted effort to curb elements posing threats to national security.

    Utilizing the provisions of the UAPA, the JKLF has been designated as an 'unlawful association,' granting the Centre the authority to enforce this ban by officially declaring it in the Official Gazette.

