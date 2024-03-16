Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court amidst ED investigations

    In a recent development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM has granted bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal. The bail, set at Rs 15,000 along with a surety of Rs 1 lakh, comes in the wake of summonses issued by the court. CM Kejriwal appeared before the court in response to two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

    It can be seen that is the first time CM Kejriwal appeared before the court in connection with the case. During the previous hearing, he appeared before the court via video conferencing.

    According to reports, the ED has filed as many as two complaints against CM Kejriwal for disobeying their summons to join the investigation in the Delhi excise policy case.

    The ED wants to record Arvind Kejriwal's testimony regarding various aspects of policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery. However, CM Kejriwal has consistently evaded these summons, stating they were illegal and politically motivated.

    On Friday, CM Kejriwal refrained from complying with the summonses, contesting their legality and alleging political bias. The court, on Friday, declined to suspend the summonses, indicating that Kejriwal's explanations for his absences thus far have not been deemed false.

    Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has filed as many as six charge sheets in the Delhi excise policy case. The most recent charge sheet implicates AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his associate Sarvesh Mishra, alleging that the AAP utilized kickbacks totaling Rs 45 crore, generated through the policy, as part of its election campaign in Goa in 2022.

