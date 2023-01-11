'MV Ganga Vilas cruise an opportunity to connect with our cultural roots': PM Modi

The Ganga Vilas cruise, which left Kolkata on December 22, on Wednesday reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi. The luxury cruise was scheduled to reach Varanasi on Saturday but arrived late due to bad weather.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 11) said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.

The Prime Minister was reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet about what has been described as the world's largest river cruise.

In a tweet, the minister said, "A trail through India's ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey."

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ahead of Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Set to sail from Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

The Ganga Vilas cruise, which left Kolkata on December 22, on Wednesday reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi. The luxury cruise was scheduled to reach Varanasi on Saturday but arrived late due to bad weather.

Also read: Luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Ramnagar Port in Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on January 13

The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.

A group of 33 Swiss tourists were welcomed with a Dhobia folk dance at the Babatpur airport as they arrived in Varanasi. These tourists from Switzerland will travel by cruise to Dibrugarh region of Assam on January 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra on January 13.