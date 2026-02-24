PM Modi hailed the unveiling of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari's bust by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as a proud moment. He said the 'Rajaji Utsav' honours a great nation-builder and reinforces India's democratic self-confidence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the unveiling of the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, at the historic central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan is a moment of pride for the people of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his message, the Prime Minister said the bust was unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu and described the occasion, along with the celebration of 'Rajaji Utsav', as a tribute to one of India's important nation-builders. "The unveiling of the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, widely known as Rajaji, at the historic central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan by the Honourable President is a moment of pride for the people of India. This occasion and the celebration of 'Rajaji Utsav' honour the memory of one of India's important nation-builders. The celebrations, including a book and panel exhibition, film screening and other cultural performances that are part of the 'Rajaji Utsav' are a great tribute to a towering leader...Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands not as a seat of power, but as a visible embodiment of democratic self-confidence rooted in Indian civilisation. Initiatives such as the 'Rajaji Utsav' and the unveiling of a bust of Shri Rajagopalachari Ji reinforce this direction. They honour leaders who shaped the nation and remind us that freedom is sustained by celebrating their memory", he said.

'Rajaji Utsav' a Wonderful Initiative: PM Modi

Rajaji Utsav is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to our nation. I urge you all to visit it and get inspired! https://t.co/ubwrwcb3Dt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2026

"Initiatives such as the 'Rajaji Utsav' and the unveiling of a bust of Shri Rajagopalachari Ji reinforce this direction. They honour leaders who shaped the nation and remind us that freedom is sustained by celebrating their memory," he added.

Honouring a Prominent Leader

Rajagopalachari, one of the prominent leaders of the Indian freedom movement, played a significant role in India's political and intellectual life.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu graced the 'Rajaji Utsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shedding Remnants of a Colonial Mindset

As part of Rajaji Utsav, an exhibition on the life and work of Rajaji is being organised from February 24 to March 1 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Rajaji Utsav is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to our nation. I urge you all to visit it and get inspired!"

The prime minister further described the initiative as a commendable effort reflecting India's resolve to honour those who shaped the nation's destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset.

He said that Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator whose life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Responding to the X posts of the President about the aforementioned initiatives, Modi wrote on X, "A commendable effort, which reflects India's resolve to honour those who shaped our destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator. His life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation."

President Unveils Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu today also unveiled the bust of the only Indian Governor General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bust Replaces Statue of Edwin Lutyens

The bust of Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens.'Rajaji Utsav' initiative is part of a series of steps being taken to shed the vestiges of a colonial mindset and honour the individuals who served India with their extraordinary contributions.

"President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the President's handle.

"The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens. This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions," the post read.

(ANI)