An explosion at a gas agency in Muzaffarnagar caused a wall to collapse but resulted in no casualties. The incident is under investigation. Other recent incidents include a fire in Indore and a fatal blast in Chennai that killed two children.

An explosion at a gas cylinder agency in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday triggered a wall collapse, officials said. The authorities confirmed no injuries or fatalities occurred. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said, "An explosion occured at a gas cylinder agency. Investigation is underway. The wall has collapsed. No casualty has been reported." Further details are awaited.

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Similar Incident in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in March, a massive fire broke out at a bakery store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, leading to the explosion of several LPG cylinders stored inside it, an official said. Upon learning about the incident, the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Charan Singh Rajput said that around 10-12 water tankers were deployed at the site and took nearly 2.5 hours to control the blaze. "A fire incident occurred at a bakery store between 9 and 9:30 am and upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the flames. A total of 10-12 water tankers were deployed, and it took 2-2.5 hours to control the fire. There were approximately 40 gas cylinders present inside the store, with 8-10 exploded in the incident, however, no casualty was reported," Rajput told ANI.

Fatal Blast Near Chennai

In another incident, two children died while seven other persons sustained burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at Navallur near Chennai on the morning of March 15, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:40 AM at Chamundeeswarar Nagar, 3rd Street in the Navallur area along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), where three houses were situated adjacent to each other. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and rushed to the spot, only to find that the houses had partially collapsed. (ANI)