In the Meerut "blue drum" murder case, the victim's mother emotionally demanded the death penalty for the accused during a court hearing. The accused, Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskaan and her lover Sahil, appeared before the court.

The emotionally charged hearing in the sensational Meerut “blue drum” murder case took a dramatic turn when the mother of victim Saurabh Rajput broke down inside court and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused — his wife Muskaan and her alleged lover Sahil.

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The case, which had shocked the country last year, returned to the spotlight as both accused appeared before a district court in Meerut for the latest hearing. Saurabh’s family was also present, leading to a painful face-to-face encounter between the grieving mother and the woman accused of orchestrating her son’s brutal murder.

According to reports, as Muskaan and Sahil entered the courtroom, Saurabh’s mother Renu Devi could not control her emotions and cried openly while calling for justice.

“The murderers must be hanged,” she said, repeatedly demanding the death penalty for both accused.

Renu Devi also alleged that others may have known more about the crime than investigators have acknowledged. She claimed Muskaan’s family had escaped scrutiny despite her belief that they were aware of what had happened.

Outside court, the grieving mother was heard recalling the support her son had given his wife despite their troubled marriage.

“He used to give them Rs 50,000 every month. They still killed my son,” she said while breaking down before reporters.

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The murder case stunned the country after police said Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was allegedly killed by Muskaan and Sahil in their rented home. Investigators said he was drugged, murdered, dismembered and his body was sealed inside a blue plastic drum filled with cement in an attempt to hide the crime. Earlier reports said the body had to be recovered after police drilled through the hardened cement.

The appearance of the accused in court drew a large crowd, with many people gathering outside the complex as security was tightened. Muskaan reportedly arrived carrying her infant daughter, adding another emotional layer to an already disturbing case.

During the hearing, the judge questioned both accused about the charges filed against them. Sahil reportedly sought permission to present witnesses in his defence, while Muskaan denied the allegations against her.

The prosecution continues to build its case around forensic evidence, witness statements and the accused’s earlier confessions. The matter has become one of Uttar Pradesh’s most closely followed criminal trials because of the shocking nature of the alleged crime.

For Saurabh’s family, however, the legal battle remains deeply personal.

Renu Devi’s emotional appeal in court reflected the pain that has followed the family since the murder came to light. As the case moves forward, her repeated plea remains unchanged — that those responsible for her son’s death should face the strongest punishment allowed under law.

Also Read: MP Horror: 11-Year-Old Found Dead in Blue Drum, Laundry Worker Suspected