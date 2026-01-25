A shrine for Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah in Mussoorie was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. Police have deployed personnel, restricted access, and filed an FIR based on a complaint from the Muslim community. An investigation is underway.

A shrine built in the name of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah was vandalised by unidentified miscreants late Saturday night in the Bala Hissar area of Mussoorie. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed at the site, and public access to the area has been restricted. The shrine, built on the property of Wynberg Allen School, was found damaged in the morning.

Police Launch Investigation

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told ANI that, based on a written complaint submitted by members of the Muslim community to the Mussoorie police regarding the demolition of the shrine, he has directed the police to take appropriate action.

While speaking to ANI, Circle Officer Manoj Aswal confirmed the incident, stating, "Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter."

FIR Registered, Suspects Identified

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are investigating the matter. Based on the complaint, three individuals have been named in the FIR, and further investigation is underway to identify more culprits from video footage. "Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and further action is being taken...Those involved in the incident have not yet been apprehended. They have been identified. Three individuals have been named in the FIR that we have registered. Three individuals have been named, and as the investigation progresses and we identify more individuals from the video footage, their names will be added to the case...Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty during the investigation." CO Aswal added.

Who was Baba Bulleh Shah?

Baba Bulleh Shah, a revered Sufi poet, is known for his famous lines "Na main Hindu na Turk Peshawari, na main Arabi na Lahori, Bulla ki jaana main kaun". (ANI)