    Muslim man's house on fire in Agra by mob over relationship with Hindu woman

    The mob has demanding that the man be arrested. He has been accused of kidnapping the woman by the crowd. Local market shops were also forced to close on Friday due to crowd pressure.
     

    Agra, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    An enraged crowd in Uttar Pradesh's Agra set fire to two houses of Muslim man for having a connection with a Hindu lady. The properties belonged to a man's family who went missing, along with a 22-year-old lady in an interfaith relationship.  According to police, members of the fringe organisation "Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh" set fire to Sajid's residence. Sajid owns a gym in Agra's Runakta neighbourhood. A neighbouring residence belonging to the family was also set on fire.

    The mob has demanding that the man be arrested. He has been accused of kidnapping the woman by the crowd. Local market shops were also forced to close on Friday due to crowd pressure. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the attack on the gym owner's residence. The police officer in charge was fired for failing to address the issue. An investigation has been launched against the officer in charge of the Sikandra station house. 

    "If he is proven guilty, action would be done against him as well," Sudheer Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Agra, told reporters.

    The woman had gone missing on Monday. Two days later, she was apprehended by police. Sajid's whereabouts are still unknown. Her relatives had filed a missing person's report, forcing police to seek for the duo. An FIR has been filed against the group that set fire to the residences, and members of the group will be detained soon. The woman's family has also filed a police report against the owner of the gym.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
