Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was relying on "goons" and individuals from the coal trade to win elections. AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel claimed goons linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked their vehicles.

Congress Accuses BJP of Using 'Goons' to Win Elections

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was relying on "goons" and individuals associated with the coal trade to win elections, while reacting to the alleged attack on Congress candidate vehicles in Samaguri assembly constituency. Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party could not win elections in Assam on its own strength and claimed that the government machinery was being used to support such elements. "It is on the strength of these elements alone that they can win elections. They cannot win elections in Assam; that is why they have inducted goons. That is why they have inducted individuals associated with the coal trade. The Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and even the government machinery at their disposal cannot win them the election. They cannot win elections without goons," the Congress leader said.

Bhupesh Baghel Alleges Intimidation by CM's 'Goons'

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel also alleged that attempts were made to intimidate Congress leaders during their visit and claimed that those involved were linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Ever since I arrived, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been rattled. There was a meeting yesterday, and their attempt to intimidate us by sending goons failed; it is clear that they were Himanta Biswa Sarma's goons. As the President just mentioned, the main culprit, the one who was part of Wajid Ali Choudhury's security detail and who instigated the stone-pelting, was actually apprehended, but was subsequently released from the police station," Baghel said.

Responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet on the matter, Baghel said the visuals of the incident showed the identity of those involved. "No criminal or conspirator is going to admit, 'I hatched the conspiracy' or 'I committed the crime.' The public can see the truth; just look at the video. They are carrying BJP flags, pelting stones, and shouting slogans of "BJP Zindabad", it is all clearly visible," he added.

'Attack on Democracy': Deepak Baij Demands Accountability

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij also condemned the alleged incident and accused anti-social elements of attacking Congress leaders. He demanded accountability over the matter. "The way attacks were carried out against our former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Assam State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. This is certainly condemnable; anti-social elements, specifically BJP workers, attacked them under the protection of the BJP government, smashing the windows of their vehicles. However, this was not merely an attack on our leaders; it was an attack on democracy itself. The BJP government is failing to provide security, and these attacks are taking place. Who is responsible for this? Accountability must be established; the Chief Minister of Assam should apologize, and action must be taken against those responsible," Baij said.