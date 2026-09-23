The Delhi CEO's office clarified that notices for the Draft Electoral Roll 2026 do not mean automatic name deletion. Voters have been given an opportunity to respond and submit required documents. The draft roll is available for public viewing online.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi has clarified its position on the Draft Electoral Roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, stating that issuance of notices does not mean deletion of a voter's name and that voters have been given an opportunity to respond and submit the required documents.

In a press note, the Delhi CEO's Office said the draft electoral roll was published on August 31, 2026, based on information provided by electors in Enumeration Forms given to Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The office said on Tuesday that the draft roll is available on the website, at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of Assembly Constituencies and at all designated polling station locations.

How to Access the Draft Roll

According to the press note, citizens can view and download the draft electoral roll through the Election Commission's voter portal and electoral search portal. The CEO's Office also said that the list of Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) electors prepared during the house-to-house exercise is available on the CEO, Delhi website. "During house to house exercise, BLOs prepared the list of Absentee, Shifted, Dead & Duplicate (ASDD) electors in consultation with stakeholders," the press note said.

The office further clarified that electors appearing in the Draft Electoral Roll include those who have mapped/linked themselves with self or their progeny entries in electoral rolls of the last SIR, as well as those who could not link themselves with the electoral roll of the last SIR.

Notice and Response Process

The CEO's Office said notices are currently being issued in cases where a voter's link with the electoral roll of the previous Special Intensive Revision could not be established or where logical discrepancies were found in the records. "Voters who have received notices can submit their response and the required documents before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer," it said.

The press note said the list of documents prescribed by the Election Commission is "only indicative not exhaustive" and that the final decision will be taken by the EROs/AEROs, being the statutory authority, on the basis of documents and facts available. The list of electors to whom notices have been issued, along with the reasons, has also been published on the websites of the CEO Delhi and District Election Officers.

"No name will be deleted from the draft electoral roll without following due process. The concerned person will be given an opportunity to present their case and to appeal," the CEO's Office said. It added that the deadline for disposal of notices is October 29, 2026, and, as per the prescribed schedule, the final electoral roll will be published on November 4, 2026.

Adding Missing Names to the Roll

The CEO's Office said those whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll can file Form-6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period till September 30, 2026, for inclusion in the final electoral roll. "The forms can be submitted in both offline mode to ERO/AERO/BLO or in the online mode through https://voters.eci.gov.in and ECINET Mobile App," it said.

Special Camps for Voter Enrolment

The press note said that with the objective of maximising the enrolment of eligible electors, another Special Camp has been planned for September 27, 2026, at all polling station locations, following the successful conduct of Special Camps on September 20, 2026. It further said that, "Special Camps for Homeless, Transgenders & Sex Workers have also been planned on 23rd & 24th September, 2026 from 5.00 PM to 9.00 PM at all DUSIB Night Shelters and other similar of homeless citizens in Delhi."

The CEO's Office also said additional AEROs are being deployed across all Assembly Constituencies, apart from EROs, for smooth disposal of notices and claims and objections.

Public Participation and Compliance

"General Public is requested to actively participate in the electoral process and submit relevant Form to avail electoral services by 30.09.2026," the press note said. It also advised electors not to have their name in the electoral roll in more than one constituency or more than once in any constituency. According to the press note, this is a punishable offence under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950, and electors can apply for deletion of multiple entries through Form-7. (ANI)

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