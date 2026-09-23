Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure upcoming airports in Warangal and Adilabad, and the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, reflect the state's rich culture, incorporating architectural styles from historical temples.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that the upcoming airports at Warangal and Adilabad as well as the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi should be the symbols of Telangana's rich culture. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a study of the architectural and sculptural styles of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Ramappa Temple, and Pillalamarri Temple, which embody the state's history and culture, and to incorporate the Telangana heritage in the new constructions.

CM Reviews Project Logistics

On Tuesday, the CM held a review of the construction of Adilabad and Warangal airports and the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on various logistical issues at the airport sites, including the shifting of power lines, diversion of streams and roads, and the relocation of BSNL lines and drinking water supply pipelines.

Directive for Inter-Departmental Coordination

According to Telangana CMO, "CM Revanth Reddy issued several directives to the officials on the construction of roads along the airport compound walls and connecting them to nearby district, state, and national highways. The Chief Minister cautioned that numerous complications would arise if the departments execute the works in their purview without coordination with other wings." The Energy, R&B, Drinking Water Supply, and Irrigation departments were ordered to hold a meeting with BSNL officials to ensure that the works proceed concurrently without any interruption.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Plan

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated taking into account both current and future needs during the execution of the projects. Diversion of the water bodies, shifting of the tanks and constructing them within or near the airport premises to facilitate the diversion was discussed in the meeting. The CM ordered the officials to develop a wider road network connecting the airports and nearby major highways.

Designs to Reflect Telangana's Culture

Reviewing the designs for the Adilabad and Warangal airports and the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the Chief Minister suggested several modifications to elevate the Telangana culture, sculpture, and architectural styles in the construction of the airports.

Key Officials in Attendance

State Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MPs- Vem Narendar Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Government Whip -Birla Ailaiah, State Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, CM’s Principal Secretary N. Sridhar, R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Navin Mittal, Planning Department Secretary Dr. Gaurav Uppal, R&B Special Secretary Gangadhar, Power Grid ED Doman Yadav, TG-NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, Air Commodore Rahul Shukla, Aviation Director Bharat Reddy, and Sthapathi Emani Shiva Nagireddy, among others, participated in the review meeting. (ANI)