Union Minister L Murugan will move a motion to appoint Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose to a Joint Committee during the Parliament Monsoon Session. The session will also see statements on oil PSUs and a motion for the NCC advisory committee.

Parliament Appointments and Motions

Union Minister L Murugan is set to move the motion for the appointment of Rajya Sabha members Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose as members of the Joint Committee on the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Monday.

The motion follows the resignation of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, creating two vacancies in the Upper House of the Parliament. According to the list of business, Murugan is set to move the motion, "That this House concurs in the recommendation of the Lok Sabha that the Rajya Sabha do appoint two Members of Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the vacancies caused by the retirement of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the membership of the Rajya Sabha and communicate to the Lok Sabha the names of the Members so appointed by the Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee and resolves that Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose be appointed to the said Joint Committee to fill the vacancies."

Suresh Gopi to Address Oil PSU Litigations

Union Minister Suresh Gopi is also expected to make a statement regarding the implementation status of parliamentary recommendations concerning litigations involving oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The statement will address the status of implementation of the recommendations and observations contained in the Committee's Fourth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha). This report details the action taken by the government on the previous recommendations contained in the Committee's Twenty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Litigations involving Oil PSUs' pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Motion for NCC Advisory Committee

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Sanjay Seth will move the motion, seeking the election of a member to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The motion will be moved in pursuance of clause (i) of sub-section (1) of Section 12, read with sub-section (1A) of Section 12 of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948.

Monsoon Session to Witness Political Debates

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)