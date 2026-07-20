Two criminals of the Kapil Sangwan gang were arrested in Outer Delhi after an encounter where they sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They were wanted for a firing incident. In May, 5 other gang members were also arrested for a planned firing.

An encounter between the Delhi Police's Special Staff and two suspected criminals concluded with the arrest of the duo in Outer Delhi. The suspects, who were linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, were both hit in their legs after they opened fire on the police during the encounter.

According to the Police, the two criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Staff of Outer Delhi. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire. They were wanted for opening fire at the house of a property dealer in Bahadurgarh. Both criminals had direct contact with Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu's gang.

Previous Crackdown on Kapil Sangwan Gang

Similarly, in May, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three alleged sharpshooters linked to the same gangster, Kapil Sangwan, along with two alleged weapon suppliers, in connection with a planned extortion firing in South-West Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused were allegedly sent by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu to open fire at a clinic in the Chhawla area as part of an extortion racket being operated by the gang from abroad. The arrested accused were identified as Abhishek, Sahil, Harshdeep alias Polu, Karan alias Ankush and Aman. Police said the three shooters were based in Punjab, while the two alleged weapon suppliers were from Haryana.

Police said sustained technical and manual surveillance was mounted after intelligence inputs suggested that Punjab-based shooters had been hired by the Nandu gang to carry out a firing incident in Delhi for extortion purposes.

On March 20, the Special Cell first apprehended one of the accused during the operation. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he and his associates had conducted reconnaissance of the targeted clinic in Chhawla earlier this year.

The accused allegedly revealed that arms, ammunition and a motorcycle were arranged in Delhi through gang associates. However, due to heavy crowd presence near the clinic, the shooters could not execute the firing and later planned to strike again, police said. Based on the disclosures, the remaining accused were subsequently arrested.

Police said three semi-automatic pistols, four live cartridges and three mobile phones used for communication with Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu were recovered from the accused. During interrogation, investigators also uncovered details regarding the gang's alleged extortion network and its operational structure designed to evade law enforcement agencies even after arrests of operatives, police added. Officials said the arrests helped foil a major planned firing incident in the national capital.