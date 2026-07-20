A damaged boat running aground halted fishing in Thoothukudi. Meanwhile, the district's salt pan workers urged the government for better financial aid, increased monsoon relief, and land rights to sustain them during the non-working season.

Boat Runs Aground, Halts Fishing

A damaged mechanised fishing boat got stuck on a sandbar and ran aground in the channel area leading to the sea at the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour. The boat, belonging to fishermen from Tharuvaikulam, reportedly developed a technical fault while fishing at sea. When efforts were made to bring the boat back to the shore, it became stuck on a sandbar in the harbour entrance channel. As a result, mechanised boat fishermen from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour did not venture into the sea for fishing on Monday.

Salt Pan Workers Demand Better Welfare

Earlier, salt production was in full swing across Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, but workers renewed their demand for better government welfare measures ahead of the monsoon, when production halts for several months. They urged the government to improve financial assistance, increase monsoon relief, and extend welfare benefits, including support for land rights, to help sustain their families during the annual off-season.

Speaking to ANI, salt pan worker Sekar said salt production in the district is seasonal, and workers remain without employment once the monsoon begins. "Every year, salt production in the Thoothukudi district begins in February and continues until October. Once the monsoon season starts, salt production comes to a complete halt. As a result, we are left without work for several months and have to remain at home without any source of income. During the rainy season, the government provides us with a relief of ₹5,000. We rely on this amount to meet our family's basic expenses. Although we possess ownership documents related to the salt pans, we do not have land ownership (patta). We therefore requested the government to take our situation into consideration and provide us with the necessary assistance and appropriate welfare benefits," he appealed.