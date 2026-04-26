Akash Karmakar from Murshidabad, West Bengal, was overjoyed after receiving a personal letter from PM Modi. The PM thanked him for a drawing of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, which Akash had presented during an election rally in Jangipur.

Murshidabad Boy Overjoyed by PM's Acknowledgement

A young boy from Barjumla village in Murshidabad, Akash Karmakar, has expressed joy after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a drawing he presented during a public rally in Jangipur, West Bengal during election campaigning for Assembly elections. Akash Karmakar said that he was overwhelmed after receiving the Prime Minister's acknowledgement.

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"A rally was held in Jangipur, where I gave a picture to Modiji. Even while being so busy, Modiji saw my picture and sent me a letter after seeing the picture. My family and I are very happy after reading that letter," he said. He further said, "I want to thank Modiji very much because he saw my picture and sent me a letter, my family is very happy to see the letter."

PM Modi's Letter of Appreciation

In his letter dated April 24, Prime Minister Modi thanked Akash for his drawing of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, which was presented during the public rally. "Dear Akash, I thank you for the beautiful drawing of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee made by you and presented during the public rally in West Bengal," the Prime Minister wrote.

He appreciated the boy's attention to detail and artistic talent, saying, "Your meticulous attention to fine details is a clear reflection of your natural artistic talent. Your spirited gesture of presenting the painting before the gathering reflects the pride and vitality of our younger generation."

Highlighting Bengal's cultural legacy, PM Modi noted, "Art has always been an integral part of Bengal's rich and vibrant cultural heritage, and it brings me great pride to see individuals like you carrying forward this remarkable tradition."

Encouraging the young artist, he added, "May your work inspire more young minds to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation. Keep up the excellent work, and my best wishes for a bright and promising future."