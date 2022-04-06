Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Murder over 'Urdu': Karnataka Minister gives communal twist to murder, withdraws later after cops contradict

    Karnataka Home Minister has once again landed in controversy over a murder due to a petty issue, giving it a communal twist by saying, the murder was due to 'Urdu' language. Hours later, he said his statement was 'wrong' and said the murder was due to a bike accident.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    Karnataka Home Minister put state BJP unit on defensive mode with his irresponsible comment of linking a murder over bike accident to spat over the use of 'Urdu' language. Hours later he backtracked from his remark as Bengaluru cops busted his lies.

    Wednesday morning, Home Minister Araga Jnanedra addressed media and said that a Hindu youth Chandru was attacked with a knife and murdered due to a spat over Urdu language. Referring to CCTV footage of youths involved in a quarrel and the victim limping and falling on the ground, the Home Minister said, "I have information that victim Chandru and accused Shahid Pasha engaged in a fight and Pasha stabbed Chandru for speaking in Kannada and not speaking in Urdu. He was inhumanly attacked and repeatedly stabbed; he died on the way to hospital."

    Hours later he addressed the media again and gave another statement saying he made that 'Urdu' remark due to some confusion without clarity. "I was wrong, I made the statement based on a few sources, as I did not have proper information. A mistake happened from my side," said Jnanendra.

    Bengaluru Police Chief Kamal Pant told media that Chandru along with his friend Simon were riding the bike at Haleguddahalli in JJ Nagar Police limits and Shahid Pasha coming from opposite directions collided. The spat led to Pasha stabbing Chandru on his thigh. Due to bleeding, Chandru died.

    This is not the first time Jnandera has courted controversy, earlier when a gangrape incident was reported in Mysuru, he shamed the victim. He had asked why had the victim gone to such a spot at dusk hours. He later served an apology following wide condemnation.

    Opposition reacts:

    Former Home Minister and Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy took a dig at Jnanendra and said, the Home Minister should desist from making such damaging statements. "There will be a lot of responsibility on the Home Minister, if such statements are made it may lead to unrest in society. HM should always speak on law and order issues but not indulge in politics," said Ramalinga Reddy.
     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
