The convict, identified as Leeladhar Tomar, was serving a life imprisonment sentence for murdering his father and was released on a 16-day parole on July 14. He went to Shivpuri via private taxi on Wednesday and was returning from there, but on the way, he was shot by unknown persons near Satanwada, Gwalior-Shivpuri border area.



The driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling immediately rushed him to the Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior, but the doctors pronounced him dead. After that, the taxi driver informed the police about the incident.

Police Launch Investigation

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robin Jain said, "Leeladhar Tomar was in Central Jail and recently got released on parole. Yesterday, he booked a taxi and went towards Shivpuri. He was returning from Shivpuri with a woman in the taxi. In the meantime, some unknown persons arriving from behind fired at him near Satanwada, a border area. Due to the firing, Tomar got seriously injured. The taxi driver immediately brought him to JAH hospital in Gwalior, but the doctors declared him dead. After that,t the taxi driver informed the police about the incident."

Motive Remains Unclear

Since the incident took place in Satanwada, Satanwada police are recording the statement of the taxi driver, and they will take further action on the matter, the officer said.



He further added that the reason for the crime was completely unknown, as there were unknown people who committed the incident, and also a woman who was with Tomar had left the vehicle somewhere before the incident.



Satanwada police is currently investigating the case from all possible angles, and they have shared all the details they have with Satnawada police. Further action will be taken by the Satanwada police, he added (ANI)

