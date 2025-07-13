An IAS officer in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, was filmed slapping a student multiple times during an exam. The officer, Sanjeev Srivastava, claimed he was addressing cheating scheme, while the student, Rohit Rathore, alleged incident affected his hearing.

An IAS officer was caught on camera slapping a student several times during an exam in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. The event was captured on camera on April 1 and has since gone viral. The youngster was slapped after being confronted by Sanjeev Srivastava, the district magistrate of Bhind.

In the first purported video, Srivastava is seen holding a sheet of paper as he approaches Rathore, who is seated in a classroom. Without much warning, he pulls the student out of his chair and slaps him repeatedly.

In a second video, Srivastava is seen escorting Rohit Rathore, the student, into what seems to be a staff room. There, pointing to the pupil, he gives the paper to another individual. He then slaps Rathore twice more after turning to face him and demanding, "Where is your paper?"

Rathore later claimed that the beating impacted his hearing. “Because he is an IAS officer, I couldn’t say anything," he said. The incident reportedly took place during the BSc 2nd year Mathematics exam at Deendayal Dangraulia Mahavidyalaya.

However, Sanjeev Srivastava, in an interview with NDTV, justified his behaviour. He claimed to have been notified of widespread cheating at the university. Some students, he claimed, had snuck the question papers outside, had them answered, and were returning the completed papers back. "I went there to look into a coordinated cheating scheme. Additionally, I have recommended in writing to the university that the college not be employed as an examination centre going forward," Srivastava stated.