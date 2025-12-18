Mumbai's air quality drops to 'moderate,' with BKC at 148 AQI. In contrast, Delhi faces a severe pollution crisis, with the average AQI at 461. A thick layer of toxic smog envelops the national capital, impacting visibility and health.

Mumbai Air Quality Dips to 'Moderate'

Residents near Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex woke up to hazy skies today as the area's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 148. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, these levels are currently classified as "moderate," indicating a dip in atmospheric clarity.

In other parts of Mumbai, AQI was recorded at Chembur (182), Kurla (126), Chakala-Andheri East-IITM (114), Mazgaon (91), Malad West (51), Ghatkopar (161) and Worli (106).

As per the AQI categorisation, readings between 0-50 are classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhi Grapples with 'Severe' Air Pollution

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 461 at 7 am, falling in the 'severe' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick haze was reported in Ghazipur, the ITO area, and Anand Vihar, with visibility remaining severely low.

According to the CPCB, several localities across the city continued to register "severe" air quality. This morning, the Dhaula Kuan area was blanketed by a layer of toxic smog, with an AQI of 266, categorised as 'Poor'. A thick layer of toxic smog enveloped the area outside ISBT Kashmere Gate, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 384.

A layer of toxic smog lingers over Anand Vihar, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an air quality index of 491, classified as 'severe'.

Flight Operations Amid Low Visibility

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital issued a passenger advisory on Thursday morning amid dense fog, warning that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in force even as flight operations continued normally. In a travel advisory issued at 4.30 am, Delhi Airport authorities informed passengers that foggy conditions had reduced visibility levels, prompting the implementation of LVP to ensure safe aircraft operations. However, officials clarified that there was no significant disruption to flight services at the airport at the time of the advisory. (ANI)