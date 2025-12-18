Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma launched a City Beautification Drive in Mawlai, distributing grants to 60 localities. The initiative promotes community-led development and participatory governance for cleaner, more liveable neighbourhoods.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the City Beautification Drive under the My City Campaign in Mawlai, marking a significant step towards strengthening community-led urban development. The initiative aims to work closely with Dorbar Shnong institutions to create clean, litter-free, and more liveable neighbourhoods, reinforcing the government's focus on participatory governance and grassroots engagement.

As part of the programme, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister distributed beautification grants ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000 to 60 localities, supporting community-driven efforts to improve public spaces. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the CCTV surveillance system at Mawlai Mawroh and launched the beautification drive through symbolic painting at Mawlai Bridge, Iewrynghep, covering areas under Mawlai Mawroh and Mawlai Iewrynghep.

CM Emphasises Participatory Governance

Addressing the gathering, Conrad K. Sangma highlighted the administration's shift towards participatory democracy, describing the programme as a unique "CM Connect Event" that encourages two-way communication between the government and citizens.

Emphasising community-driven development, he said, "Real governance and grassroots governance happen when there is interaction, when there is communication, and when there are suggestions and actions being taken on the suggestions." Stressing the importance of collective responsibility in civic transformation, he remarked, "Until and unless the society and the government work together, we will not be able to achieve the kind of reformation and the change that we would like to see."

Project Updates: CCTV and City Painting

Following the inauguration of the CCTV network at Mawroh, the Chief Minister informed that work at another 25 locations is nearing completion, with the remaining sites expected to be completed by January, paving the way for the immediate rollout of the second phase.

Speaking on the 'Paint My City' campaign, he announced the transfer of funds and led the ceremonial handover of cheques to community stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of incremental development, he said, "There is nothing called small or big development work." He added, "Even the smallest change that we make can have a very big difference in the overall process and the development that we are targeting."

A Vision for the Nation's Cleanest City

Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, sharing his views, said, "We have the cleanest village, the cleanest River. Now, I'm sure, under the leadership and guidance of our Chief Minister, with active support of our Rangbah Shnong, and the entire community, we will be able to fulfil our dream of making Shillong the cleanest city in the country. I would urge upon the community that whatever the Government undertakes once, a community is part and parcel of it, the outcome and output become multi-fold and manifold."

CM Connect: Direct Citizen Interaction

In line with the CM Connect approach, the Chief Minister interacted with residents of Mawlai Mawroh.

Arjun Dkhar, Secretary of Dorbar Shnong, Lummawbah, requested the Chief Minister to visit the old British Bridge at Umshyrpi, which requires restoration, along with the Umshyrpi stream.

Responding to the request, the Chief Minister assured that he and his team would visit the site, and in the meantime, instructed officials from the Urban Affairs Department to conduct a recce. (ANI)