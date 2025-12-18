Starting Wednesday, Delhi petrol pumps will not provide fuel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The government has deployed teams to enforce the new rule, which is part of GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures.

With effect from 12 am on Wednesday, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. Visuals from RK Puram show authorities checking vehicles at a fuel station.

Deep Singh, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, said, "We have been deployed here on duty by the Delhi Government. We are checking vehicles, and those whose PUC certificate is not valid are not being given CNG here. This is a good guideline of the Government. I urge all vehicle drivers and transporters in Delhi to get PUC certificates for their vehicles."

Rajeshwar, a vehicle owner, said, "This is a good measure. Otherwise, even really old vehicles were getting fuel."

Government Issues Official Directions

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, through the Department of Environment and Forests, on Wednesday issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, mandating that fuel be dispensed only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

GRAP Stage IV Measures Invoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked GRAP Stage IV (Severe+) from December 13, 2025, triggering stringent control measures.

Under the new directions:

PUCC Enforcement

PUCC Enforcement: All petrol, diesel and CNG retail outlets in the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall dispense fuel only to motor vehicles on production of a valid. Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

All vehicles, identified through ANPR or otherwise, found without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate taking petrol from the petrol pumps should be duly penalised.

Verification of PUCC may be carried out using physical certificates, ANPR, and/or electronic verification systems, including VAHAN or other centralised databases, where applicable.

Entry Restrictions

Entry Restrictions: All motor vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory of Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards shall not be permitted to ply in Delhi during the operation of GRAP Stage IV (severe+), except Vehicles running on CNG or Electric power, public transport, vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Ban on Construction Vehicles

Ban on Construction Vehicles: Vehicles carrying construction materials, including sand, aggregates, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris, or similar, are barred from entering Delhi during GRAP Stage IV. Violators may be penalised or seized. (ANI)