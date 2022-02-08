Mumbai will be unlocked soon, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The number of Covid cases continues to fall with Mumbai reporting only 356 new cases on Monday. There are currently 6,367 active patients, in the city, with a 97 per cent recovery rate.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said Mumbai would be unlocked by the end of this month, ANI reported. As Mumbai registered a slight dip in the Covid cases, the civic body decided to unlock the city.

As per the ANI, Mumbai Mayor said, "We have made up our minds, Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month." However, she added a cautionary note and urged people to wear a mask and follow social distancing.

The number of Covid cases continues to fall with Mumbai reporting only 356 new cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the state has also declined to 6,436, the lowest in 39 days. In Mumbai, there are currently 6,367 active patients, with a 97 per cent recovery rate.

The Maharashtra government announced a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai on February 1, citing a drop in Covid cases in the city. The night curfew has been lifted following the new guidelines. Furthermore, restaurants and theatres are permitted to operate regular hours before the pandemic, but only at half capacity.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day addition of 67,597 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,23,39,611, while active cases declined 10 lakh after about 27 days.

According to data updated by the ministry on Tuesday, the death toll has risen to 5,04,062, with 1,188 new casualties.

The number of active Covid cases has decreased to 9,94,891, accounting for 2.35 per cent of total infections.

Many state governments reopened schools and colleges for students in grades 9 to 12. Some states, however, have ordered the reopening of elementary schools as well.

Meanwhile, the central government ordered that all employees physically report to work, with no exceptions. Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a review meeting on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. The officials decided to reinstate 100% attendance for all employees.

