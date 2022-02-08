  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai will be unlocked soon, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

    The number of Covid cases continues to fall with Mumbai reporting only 356 new cases on Monday. There are currently 6,367 active patients, in the city, with a 97 per cent recovery rate.  
     

    Mumbai will be unlocked soon, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said Mumbai would be unlocked by the end of this month, ANI reported. As Mumbai registered a slight dip in the Covid cases, the civic body decided to unlock the city. 

    As per the ANI, Mumbai Mayor said, "We have made up our minds, Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month." However, she added a cautionary note and urged people to wear a mask and follow social distancing.

    The number of Covid cases continues to fall with Mumbai reporting only 356 new cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the state has also declined to 6,436, the lowest in 39 days. In Mumbai, there are currently 6,367 active patients, with a 97 per cent recovery rate.  

    The Maharashtra government announced a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai on February 1, citing a drop in Covid cases in the city. The night curfew has been lifted following the new guidelines. Furthermore, restaurants and theatres are permitted to operate regular hours before the pandemic, but only at half capacity.

    Also Read: India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5%

    Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day addition of 67,597 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,23,39,611, while active cases declined 10 lakh after about 27 days.

    According to data updated by the ministry on Tuesday, the death toll has risen to 5,04,062, with 1,188 new casualties. 

    The number of active Covid cases has decreased to 9,94,891, accounting for 2.35 per cent of total infections.

    Many state governments reopened schools and colleges for students in grades 9 to 12. Some states, however, have ordered the reopening of elementary schools as well.

    Meanwhile, the central government ordered that all employees physically report to work, with no exceptions. Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a review meeting on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. The officials decided to reinstate 100% attendance for all employees.

    Also Read: As COVID cases surge, Mumbai Mayor says lockdown likely in city if daily cases cross 20k-mark

    Also Read: NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Also Read: Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations - ADT

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations

    Karnataka Hijab row Latest updates from the High Court hearing gcw

    Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers, more

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted-dnm

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations - ADT

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at PM Modi over COVID spread allegations

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Mousa Dembele retires from football: When every Tottenham star said midfielder was the best

    Hollywood It is official Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson girlfriend drb

    It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo's 400 million Instagram followers mark

    Karnataka Hijab row Latest updates from the High Court hearing gcw

    Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon