As COVID cases surge, Mumbai Mayor says lockdown likely in city if daily cases cross 20k-mark

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar discussed the prospect of imposing a lockdown in the financial hub on Tuesday, citing an increase in coronavirus infections. The mayor stated that if the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai exceeds 20,000, a lockdown will be required. She said if daily COVID instances exceed 20,000, we would have to enforce a lockdown in Mumbai. According to the mayor, 20,000 instances in Mumbai every day will compel the government to reconsider modifying the COVID-19 criteria. According to Pednekar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to address the Covid issue in the state within the next 2-3 days.

The mayor also warned that a mini-lockdown might be implemented in Mumbai if people continue to pack into public spaces such as theatres, gardens, and marketplaces, causing congestion. The statement came a day after Mumbai recorded 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the most significant daily increase since April 18, 2021. On Monday, there were additional two fatalities recorded. Forty of the new cases were of the Omicron type, which has caused alarm worldwide. There are presently 368 Omicron variant instances in Mumbai.

According to a report provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has risen to 8,07,602, while the death toll has risen to 16,379.

The BMC on Monday said that schools for grades 1–9 and 11 will be closed until January 31 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Students in grades 10 and 12 are now permitted to visit the schools in person. Furthermore, an official stated that kids in classes 9 and 11 had been authorised to attend schools to obtain COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of the 15-18 age group vaccination drive, which began on Monday. The Mumbai city authority also announced a new strategy for shutting premises where coronavirus infections had been discovered yesterday.

The BMC will seal a complete building or wing of a building complex or a housing society if Covid instances are identified in more than 20% of the inhabited flats in that building or wing of the building complex or community, according to the new policy. The BMC has also mandated that COVID-19 patients be isolated for at least ten days.

