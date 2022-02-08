  • Facebook
    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5%

    The surge in Covid-19 cases in January due to the new variant Omicron is now declining in many states in India. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    India logged 67,597 new Covid-19 cases, 19.4 per cent lower than Monday, the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent. 

    The surge in Covid-19 cases in January due to the new variant Omicron is now declining in many states in India. Karnataka's daily Covid-19 infections dropped to 6,151 on Monday, taking the total positivity cases to 39,02,309. 

    West Bengal's Covid graph continued its downward trend, with 641 new cases recorded compared to 835 the previous day, bringing the total to 20,06,513. According to a bulletin issued by the district, a total of 105 new cases of the disease were reported in the North 24 Parganas district, with 75 cases in the city.

    Following the data shared by the health department, Delhi registered 1,151 new Covid-19 cases and 15 more deaths, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 per cent.

    Also Read: Zydus starts delivering ZyCov-D vaccine to the government

    The Supreme Court announced yesterday that physical hearings would resume on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning next week. The Supreme Court will use the hybrid model on other days of the week.

    On Monday, as per the ministry data, the positivity rate has dropped to 7.25 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 96.19 per cent. The positivity rate for the week was 9.18 per cent. It added the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202, while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. 

    Also Read: NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Also, many state governments reopened schools and colleges for grades 9 to 12. Some states, however, have ordered the reopening of schools for lower grades as well.

    Meanwhile, the central government ordered all employees to report to work physically, with no exceptions. According to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh held a review meeting on Sunday. The officials decided to resume 100 per cent attendance for its employees.

