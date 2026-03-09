Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma condemned a physical attack on two people from Manipur and Assam in Delhi, calling it 'racial bullying' and urging strict action. The incident involved a girl from Manipur being assaulted near Saket Court.

Meghalaya CM Condemns Attack

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep anger over a physical assault on two individuals from Manipur and Assam near the Saket Court area in Delhi. The Chief Minister termed the incident an act of racial bullying and urged the authorities to take strict action against such repeated attacks on people from the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a post on X, wrote, "Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action."

Meanwhile, A girl from Northeast India, Manipur, was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening near the Saket District Court Complex, New Delhi. A girl, along with her friends taking a walk in a park when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men. The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries. The police have reached out to the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

Previous Incident of Racial Abuse

Earlier on February 25, the couple accused of racial abuse and criminal intimidation towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar have been sent into a 14-day judicial custody. The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation. According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials. The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record. (ANI)