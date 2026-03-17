St Xavier's College in Mahim received a bomb threat, later deemed a hoax by police. This follows a string of similar threats across Mumbai targeting key locations like the BSE, Vidhan Bhawan, High Court, and a hospital earlier in the week.

St Xavier's College Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

St Xavier's College in Mahim, Mumbai, received a bomb threat on Tuesday, said the official.

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According to the Mumbai police, St Xavier's College in Mahim, Mumbai, received a bomb threat. Nothing suspicious was found by the police, and they believe this is primarily a hoax threat. The police are taking appropriate action and investigating. More details awaited.

Spate of Bomb Scares Across Mumbai

This comes after a series of bomb threats earlier this week caused panic across the city. On Wednesday, threat emails were received at multiple locations, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Vidhan Bhawan, and the High Court. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, are present on the scene, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai police, threat mail has been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. "Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place. Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations," Mumbai Police said.

On March 8, a hospital in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "LED blast" would be carried out on the premises. The email sparked significant panic among patients and staff. In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital. (ANI)