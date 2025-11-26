A 21-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries after his friends set him on fire during his birthday celebration at Kohinoor City in Kurla West. The group first threw eggs and stones at him and then poured a flammable liquid before lighting him up.

A shocking incident from Kurla West, Mumbai, has raised serious concern after a 21-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his own friends during his birthday celebration. The victim, identified as Abdul Rehman (also known as Abdul Rehman Khan), suffered burn injuries on his face, hands and chest. He is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Birthday celebration turns violent

The incident took place just after midnight on 25 November at Kohinoor City, where Abdul lives with his family. According to the police, Abdul’s friends called him downstairs, saying they wanted to celebrate his birthday and had brought a cake along.

As per the complaint filed by Abdul’s brother, the group namely Ayaz Malik, Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chaudhary, Huzaifa Khan and Sharif Shaikh, made Abdul cut the cake. But as soon as he began, they started throwing eggs and stones at him.

The situation quickly turned dangerous when one of the accused, identified as Ayaz Malik, walked to his scooter, took out a bottle containing a flammable liquid, suspected to be petrol, and poured it on Abdul. Despite Abdul begging them to stop, Ayaz set him on fire using a lighter.

CCTV shows victim trying to save himself

CCTV footage from the society shows Abdul running in panic and trying to remove his burning clothes. He rushed towards the watchman’s cabin and asked for water. The watchman and others nearby helped douse the flames. Abdul was immediately taken to City Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered multiple burn injuries.

Based on Abdul's complaint, the Vinoba Bhave Police registered a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Another report also mentioned Sections 3(5) and 110 in the FIR.

All five accused , Ayaz Malik, Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan and Sharif Shaikh, were arrested soon after the incident. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till November 29.

Police probe possible conspiracy

Police are now investigating whether the act was part of a planned attack. Officers are also checking if the liquid used was petrol, as suspected. Further statements from neighbours and society members are being recorded.

(With agency inputs)