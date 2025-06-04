A 40-year-old man killed his one-year-old daughter by banging her head on the floor as he was irritated by her crying.

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man killed his one-year-old daughter by banging her head on the floor as he was irritated by her crying. The incident occurred in Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Dore. A murder case has been registered against him. He has been booked under section 103(1) of BNS, along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Prasad Pandhare, SI, Wadkhal, said Dore had four children from three wives who left him as he would beat them after coming home drunk.