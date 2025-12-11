Congress MP Manickam Tagore refuted Amit Shah's 'vote chori' claim about the 1946 leadership race. He clarified that Sardar Patel, despite having PCC support, withdrew at Gandhi's request, allowing Nehru to become president without any election.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the 1946 leadership selection within the Indian National Congress, stating that claims of "vote chori" in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru were historically inaccurate. Tagore, in a detailed post on X, said the process was determined through Provincial Congress Committee (PCC) nominations and Mahatma Gandhi's intervention, not through any electoral contest.

His statement came following the Union Minister's claim in the Lok Sabha that in 1946, "PCCs chose Patel, Nehru got two votes, and someone stole the election." Tagore disputed this version of events, calling it a "myth" and citing Congress records, letters and historians. "What really happened in 1946 -- Patel, Nehru & the 'vote chori' myth Shah claims that in 1946, "PCCs chose Patel, Nehru got two votes, and someone stole the election." Here's the historical truth based on INC records, letters & historians -- not WhatsApp University," he wrote in his post.

Tagore's historical clarification

According to Tagore, the Congress was selecting its President in 1946, a position that would automatically lead the Interim Government, effectively the head of government, before independence. He said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had overwhelming support from the PCCs, receiving 12 out of 15 nominations, whereas Nehru did not receive any.

"Fact 1: In 1946, Congress was choosing its President, who would become the head of the Interim Government (equivalent to PM). Fact 2: 12 out of 15 Provincial Congress Committees (PCCs) nominated Sardar Patel. Nehru got zero PCC nominations," his post read.

Tagore emphasised, however, that there was no voting process between the two leaders. "There was no voting, no ballot, no election between Nehru and Patel. So the claim of "2 votes" or "vote chori" is pure fiction," he wrote.

Tagore argued that after the PCC nominations, Gandhi intervened and requested Patel to withdraw his candidature. Patel agreed, after which the Congress Working Committee endorsed Nehru as the Congress President, being the only remaining nominee. "With Patel withdrawing and Gandhi backing Nehru, the Congress Working Committee endorsed Nehru as President. That's how Nehru became head of the Interim Government," he said.

He summarised the sequence of events as follows: "So the truth is simple: Patel had overwhelming support from PCCs; Gandhi personally chose Nehru; Patel honoured Gandhi's decision; No vote was cast, so nothing was stolen," Tagore wrote.

Tagore accused the Opposition of distorting historical facts for political gain. "Those shouting 'vote chori' are rewriting history for politics. History is clear: it was Gandhi's intervention, not Nehru's "two votes", that decided the leadership. Let facts speak louder than propaganda. India's freedom struggle deserves honesty -- not manufactured stories," he added.

Amit Shah's 'vote theft' allegations

Shah's remarks were made during his reply to the debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, where he addressed issues raised by opposition members, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Shah cited three examples of what he termed "vote theft," beginning with the 1946 leadership choice.

He said, "There are three criteria of vote theft. First, when there's an invalid voter, second, when you win an election through wrong measures, third, when you defy the mandate. I would like to tell you about three incidents of voter chori. First, after independence, the country's PM was to be elected...Sardar Patel got 28 votes, and Jawaharlal Nehru got two votes. But Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister."

"Indira Gandhi got elected from Rae Bareily, Raj Narain approached the Allahabad High Court that this election did not happen according to the rules. HC decided that Indira Gandhi did not win the election appropriately and declared it void. This was also vote theft. They brought a bill in Parliament that no case can be registered against the PM," he added.

He also referred to a court case in Delhi in which it was alleged that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had "become a voter before becoming an Indian citizen". (ANI)