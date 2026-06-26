AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple amid a controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations. Accompanied by Sanjay Singh, he led party workers in sloganeering against the BJP government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday arrived in Ayodhya and is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple for darshan amid the controversy related to the alleged embezzlement of donations from the Temple.

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Kejriwal was accompanied by party MP Sanjay Singh and several party workers who were seen sloganeering against the ruling BJP government. He also requested media personnel to accompany him for the Ram Temple darshan.

Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said, "We are going for darshan."

Government Vows Strict Action

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak today said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case. Speaking to ANI, Pathak added that the government has taken the entire matter seriously and an FIR has already been registered. "The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he said.

BJP Criticises Opposition

Reacting to the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma criticised the Opposition and asserted that they have "no issues left". Speaking to ANI, he said, "... Even before the opposition could have said what they are saying, the trust itself filed its own FIR. An SIT was formed. Eight people were arrested... The opposition has no issues left. There couldn't have been a fairer and more transparent action than what the government is carrying out."

FIR Registered, SIT Probe Underway

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving donations following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)