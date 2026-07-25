A video showing a male police officer inappropriately grabbing a woman during a Youth Congress protest in Mumbai has gone viral, sparking political outrage. The Mumbai Police have responded, claiming the video is being misinterpreted and that an inquiry has been launched.

A day after a Mumbai Police driver was moved following a viral video in which he is seen reportedly threatening demonstrators with fake drugs charges, another video has caused outrage, showing a police officer in plain clothes improperly touching a female protester in Dadar.

A video of the alleged incident was widely shared on social media, with opposition leaders demanding immediate action against the officer, Deepak Ballal, a police constable at the Shivaji Park station.

Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress politician, published the video on X and tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the Home department. "What is this conduct, Mumbai Police? Why is a male officer mistreating a young girl demonstrator like this? Why isn't he allowing his female coworkers to handle this? What actions will be taken against him? "This is unacceptable," she wrote.

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Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also posted the video, commenting, "These events are profoundly unsettling and reprehensible. The use of force against women, as well as any act that undermines their dignity, calls into doubt the government's commitment to preserving women's rights. Additionally, the National Commission for Women must take immediate notice of these incidents. We firmly urge that any individual found accountable face the worst possible punishment.

However, Akbar Pathan, the deputy commissioner of police (operations), argued that the footage was being carelessly misunderstood. "The police was attempting to hold on to a male demonstrator when a lady entered while he was looking away. Senior officials have confirmed all of the facts and thoroughly examined the film to deduce them," he stated.

Gaikwad, on the other hand, contested the statement and demanded to know why the police officer was charging at demonstrators in such a violent manner. "You can see people scattering in horror as he pushes ahead. He appears to register the woman, albeit a little later. He may have moved to the opposite side at the moment. We observe another male cop present, but no female officer. Such acts should be investigated thoroughly and dealt with appropriately. Finally, these students are protesting for legitimate reasons," she wrote.

Advocate Samya Karde, who represents several demonstrators, stated that such films are upsetting for women. "Female demonstrators should only be handled by female officers. "The constable is seen charging and then catching the female protester," she explained.