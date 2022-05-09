Watch: Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris'

The Mumbai Police Band has mesmerised social media users by playing a mind-blowing instrumental version of the iconic Bollywood song, 'An Evening in Paris'.

Mumbai Police is highly active on social media, particularly, on the microblogging site Twitter. Its handle is known for using its wit and trending topics to send across important messages that are in favour of public safety. Mumbai police’s Twitter handle is one of the most loved accounts and its tweet often go viral.

Mumbai police also have a musical side; their band often plays the covers of several iconic Bollywood songs. Recently, the band, under the name 'Khaki Studio', has released a beautiful instrumental cover of the popular Bollywood classic – ‘Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega’, from the 1967 movie ‘An Evening in Paris’.

The video shows a group of policemen recreating the iconic song by playing the clarinet, saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, keyboard, trombone and flute, among other musical instruments. The original song features Shammi Kapoor and was sung by Mohammed Rafi and its music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. During the performance, all the members including the conductor were seen in police uniforms. The video concludes with a shot of the Eiffel tower at night and a bow from the conductor.

The Khaki Studio band has gained popularity on several social media platforms. They regularly shared videos onTwitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

As part of its Sunday Streets initiative, the band also performed the Italian resistance song, Bella Ciao, in April, this year. Khaki Studio often mesmerizes people with its open-air performance.

After being shared online, the video has gone crazy viral, and netizens adored the melodious rendition. Many users praised the band for ed their outstanding performance and showered compliments on them. A user wrote, "It's amazing superrrrrrrrrrrbbbbbbbbb." Another person commented, "Very good." Take a look.

Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral