Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the distribution of entrepreneurship seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 15,301 women beneficiaries under Udharbond Legislative Assembly Constituency in Cachar district as part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. Of these beneficiaries, 13,491 are from rural areas and 1,810 from urban areas.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: A Vision for 'Lakhpati Baideus'

Speaking at a programme held at the playground of Durganagar Nayaram Higher Secondary School in Udharbond, the Chief Minister said the State Government has taken up the ambitious Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to make the women of Assam financially self-reliant. He informed that a large number of women among the 40 lakh members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state have already received the first installment of Rs 10,000 each, and the remaining beneficiaries will receive theirs soon.

During his two-day visit to Barak Valley, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to 17,774 women in Hailakandi and 20,045 in Dholai yesterday, while 15,301 women of Udharbond received the benefit today.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of transforming three crore women across India into 'Lakhpati Didis', who earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually through entrepreneurial activities. In the same spirit, the Government of Assam has launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to help 40 lakh SHG members in the state become 'Lakhpati Baideus', he said.

Phased Financial Support and Utilisation

Terming the Rs 10,000 cheque as only the beginning, CM Sarma said the scheme will continue until every eligible woman becomes a 'Lakhpati Baideu'. However, he urged beneficiaries to ensure proper utilisation of the seed capital. He said that if the first instalment of Rs 10,000 is deposited in their SHG, the group will be able to build a corpus of Rs 1 lakh. "This capital may then be used for launching a collective enterprise. The members can also make individual investments or expand existing family businesses. After six months, the government will assess the utilisation, and based on proper use of the initial capital, beneficiaries will receive Rs 25,000 and subsequently Rs 50,000 in the next phases. Women entrepreneurs can also avail bank loans in addition to the government support," he added.

Broader Women's Empowerment and Welfare Initiatives

Highlighting various initiatives for women's empowerment, the Chief Minister elaborated on schemes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, the prevention of child marriage, and the law against polygamy. He mentioned that nearly 27,000 beneficiaries in Udharbond are currently covered under the Orunodoi scheme, and another 4,000 eligible women will soon be included.

He further said that ration card holders in the state are now receiving dal, salt and sugar at Rs 117 per kg, which will be supplied for only Rs 100 per kg from January 1.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's historic decision to provide land rights to tea garden workers living in the labour lines of the gardens.

Development Projects in Udharbond

On the development initiatives being implemented in Udharbond, the Chief Minister said several important schemes are in progress. He assured that the construction of a bridge at Dudhpatil connecting Malugram with Silchar town will be completed within two years, easing connectivity for residents. Many more development projects will be taken up in the coming days, he added.

Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnaendu Paul, MPs Parimal Suklabaidya and Kanad Purkayastha, MLAs Mihirkanti Shome, Dipayan Chakraborty, Nihar Ranjan Das and Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha; former MP Rajdeep Roy, ASRLM Mission Director Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, officials from the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, district administration, other dignitaries and women beneficiaries were present at the event. (ANI)