Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways

    The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 percent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 percent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 3) took to Twitter and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the fare concessions offered to senior citizens by the railways. The Delhi CM also attached a letter along with the post and said the Centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and it will incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore if it extends the concession to senior citizens.

    Terming the amount as a drop in the ocean, he said the government will not become rich by not spending the amount. By stopping the facility, a message was being given to senior citizens that the government did not care for them which was against the culture of the country, he said, adding that no person, society or country can progress without the blessings of the elderly.

    Also read: Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Delhi was seeing progress in all areas due to the blessings of the elderly for whom free pilgrimage of religious places has been arranged by his government, he said.

    The Centre had in 2020 discontinued the concessions granted to senior citizens to discourage the movement of the public to arrest the spread of COVID-19. A parliamentary standing committee has recently recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways.

    The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 percent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 percent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years.

    Also read: Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    These concessions were granted in fares of all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020. The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh said from the information furnished by the Railways, the Covid situation has now been normalised and the national transporter has achieved normal growth.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away anr

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    Recent Stories

    Their propaganda isnt even interesting Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge gcw

    'Their propaganda isn't even interesting': Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy? AHA

    'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy?

    Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit RBA

    Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon