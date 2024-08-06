Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai Police arrest 2 after body found in suitcase at Dadar Railway Station

    Mumbai Police arrested two suspects after a dead body was found in a bag at Dadar railway station. The suspects were caught transporting the body in a suitcase on a train after allegedly murdering the victim.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The Mumbai Police has taken two suspects into custody in connection with a murder after a dead body was discovered inside a bag at Dadar railway station. The suspects were caught transporting the victim's remains in a suitcase on a train, following the alleged murder. The gruesome find was made during a routine luggage inspection by Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel early Monday (Aug 05) morning.

    'Getting death threats': Bangladeshi Hindu woman's heart-wrenching video amid genocide claims surfaces | WATCH

    Following the interrogation, it was revealed that the gruesome murder took place in the jurisdiction of Pydhunie Police Station.

    A dispute over a female friend led to the murder of Arshad Ali Sheikh, a Santacruz resident, according to police investigations. The two suspects, Jai Praveen Chavda and Shivjeet Surendra Singh, have been implicated in the crime. It is reported that the victim had a disagreement with the accused over the woman, resulting in the fatal outcome.

    A fatal altercation ensued when the primary suspect and the victim clashed over a mutual female friend at the suspect's residence, where the victim had been invited for a social gathering. The argument reignited and tragically culminated in the victim's death. The police reported that the body was thoroughly wrapped in plastic and concealed within a suitcase.

    Following the incident on Sunday night, the suspects attempted to transport the body via the Tutari Express train to dispose of it, according to police reports. However, their plan was foiled when Dadar Railway Police apprehended one suspect at the station, while the other initially evaded capture but was later detained in Ulhasnagar. 

    According to the police, the victim and both suspects are deaf-mutes, relying on sign language for communication. To aid in the investigation, authorities brought in a sign language expert, who facilitated the interrogation and helped uncover the motive behind the crime.

    Video Icon