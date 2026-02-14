One person died and three were injured after part of a metro pillar fell on an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's Mulund. Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the site, calling the incident a result of 'huge negligence' and questioning safety norm compliance.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday reached the spot where a portion of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction work and fell on an auto-rickshaw, killing one person, while leaving three injured. She said that the incident is a result of "huge negligence" and stressed upon looking into the matter to understand exactly what has happened.

Speaking to the reporters, she said, "I have reached here now. I also want to speak with the MLA and understand exactly what has happened here...This is a huge negligence. I came to know that the parapet body was fitted here yesterday itself. Did they follow the safety norms? Traffic movement below should have been stopped for the time being. The injured have been admitted to hospital, one person has died..." she said.

Victims Identified

The incident occurred near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

MMRDA Begins Relief Operations

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said that the Metro project team is present at the site of the pillar collapse, carrying out the relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities.

"Today, around 12:15 PM, an accident occurred near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by. In this incident, two people were injured and have been immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Considering their condition, all necessary medical assistance is being provided. The Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway at a war footing in coordination with BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Authority," MMRDA wrote on X.

